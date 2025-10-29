Hargreaves Services plc Successfully Concludes AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hargreaves Services ( (GB:HSP) ) has shared an announcement.

Hargreaves Services plc announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent Annual General Meeting. The meeting included a presentation by CEO Gordon Banham, which did not disclose any new material information. The successful AGM resolutions indicate continued support for the company’s strategic direction and operations, potentially strengthening its industry position and reassuring stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HSP) stock is a Hold with a £772.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hargreaves Services stock, see the GB:HSP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HSP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HSP is a Neutral.

Hargreaves Services’ strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and cash flow, is the primary driver of its score. The technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, while the valuation is balanced with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group providing services to the environmental, infrastructure, and property sectors, supporting industries in the UK and South East Asia. The company operates through three segments: Services, Hargreaves Land, and a joint venture in Germany. It offers materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and earthworks services, focuses on sustainable development of brownfield sites, and trades in specialist commodity markets.

Average Trading Volume: 44,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £223.5M

