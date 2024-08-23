Hargreaves Director’s Share Transaction Maintains Stake

Hargreaves Services (GB:HSP) has released an update.

David Anderson, Group Property Director at Hargreaves Services PLC, engaged in a simultaneous sale and repurchase of 6,745 ordinary shares at prices of 600 pence and 600.5 pence, respectively, leaving his total beneficial holding at 113,653 shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, reflects a stable ownership interest of 0.35% in the company’s issued share capital. Hargreaves Services continues to support various UK industries and has a significant presence in South East Asia with diverse business segments in industrial services, land development, and raw materials trading.

