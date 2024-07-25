Hargreave Hale Reduces Shares with Buyback

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 84,247 of its own ordinary shares on July 25, 2024, at a price of 40.75 pence each. This repurchase reduces the total number of voting rights to 364,632,703 as the company confirms it holds no shares in Treasury. Shareholders may use this information to assess their shareholding percentage in relation to the company’s total voting rights.

