Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC Sets DRIS Issue Price

The latest update is out from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 ( (GB:HHV) ).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC has announced the reference price for new Ordinary Shares under its Dividend Re-investment Scheme (DRIS) at 35.06p, based on the last published ex-dividend NAV per share as of 11 July 2025. The new shares, related to interim and special dividends announced on 19 June 2025, will be allotted on 25 July 2025, with trading expected to commence around 1 August 2025, potentially impacting shareholder returns and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHV is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by the company’s financial difficulties, particularly in income generation and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest ongoing bearish trends, while valuation is negatively impacted by losses despite a high dividend yield. Corporate events add some stability, but the overall outlook remains challenging.

More about Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1

Average Trading Volume: 34,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

