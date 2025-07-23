Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Cancels 24,370 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 ( (GB:HHV) ) has shared an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 24,370 ordinary shares at a price of 33.34 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 371,158,339, which will serve as the denominator for shareholders to calculate their interest in the company’s share capital under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHV is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by the company’s financial difficulties, particularly in income generation and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest ongoing bearish trends, while valuation is negatively impacted by losses despite a high dividend yield. Corporate events add some stability, but the overall outlook remains challenging.

More about Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1

Average Trading Volume: 33,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

