Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Announces Share Purchase and Cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 ( (GB:HHV) ) has provided an announcement.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 88,467 ordinary shares at a price of 33.33 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 372,838,720, which will be used by shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHV is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by the company’s financial difficulties, particularly in income generation and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest ongoing bearish trends, while valuation is negatively impacted by losses despite a high dividend yield. Corporate events add some stability, but the overall outlook remains challenging.

More about Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1

Average Trading Volume: 32,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

