Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC Announces Share Allotment

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 ( (GB:HHV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC has announced the allotment of 1,034,640 new ordinary shares as part of its subscription offer to raise up to £20 million. The shares were allotted at a price of 39.02 pence per share, based on the ex-dividend net asset value. The new shares will be admitted to the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and will rank equally with existing shares, increasing the total number of shares to 367,155,485. Shareholders can use this updated number for calculating their voting rights, and the new shares will be eligible for settlement through CREST upon admission, expected on or around 21 January 2025.

More about Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1

YTD Price Performance: 0.42%

Average Trading Volume: 52,777

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

