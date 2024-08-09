Harfang to Acquire NewOrigin, Bolstering Ontario Mining Assets

NewOrigin Gold (TSE:NEWO) has released an update.

Harfang Exploration Inc. has agreed to acquire NewOrigin Gold Corp., consolidating significant mining assets along the Casa Berardi trend in Ontario. This strategic move will give NewOrigin shareholders a 20% stake in Harfang and is expected to provide considerable growth potential and additional exposure to Ontario’s mining infrastructure, enhancing Harfang’s asset portfolio.

