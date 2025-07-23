Harbour Digital Asset Capital Limited Updates on Fundraising Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harbour Digital Asset Capital Limited ( (HK:0913) ) has provided an update.

Harbour Digital Asset Capital Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to provide further details on its fundraising efforts as outlined in its 2024 Annual Report. The company has raised HK$14 million through a placing, with HK$1.9 million utilized by the end of 2024, leaving HK$12.1 million unutilized. This additional information aims to inform shareholders and potential investors about the company’s financial strategies and resource allocation.

More about Harbour Digital Asset Capital Limited

Harbour Digital Asset Capital Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the digital asset industry. It focuses on investment in listed securities and managing its general working capital.

Average Trading Volume: 131,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$136.6M

