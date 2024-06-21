Harbin Bank Announces Upcoming EGM

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6138) has released an update.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is set to hold its first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of 2024 on July 12th, where they will discuss and potentially approve the appointment and re-election of various executives and directors. The meeting will take place at the company’s headquarters in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China. Key agenda items include decisions on the appointment of members to the Ninth Session of the Board and Board of Supervisors.

