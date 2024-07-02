Harbin Bank Announces Board Supervisor Re-elections

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6138) has released an update.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. has re-elected Mr. Zhao Baocai, Ms. Jiang Yongmei, and Mr. Wang Yuanfang as employee representative Supervisors for the Ninth Session of the Board of Supervisors. The re-election took place during a company staff assembly on July 2, 2024, and the terms for the elected Supervisors will coincide with the duration of the Ninth Session. Each of the Supervisors brings a wealth of experience from various roles within the company and the financial industry.

