Harada Industry Reports Mixed Financial Results

Harada Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:6904) has released an update.

Harada Industry Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a notable surge in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent saw a significant decline, impacting earnings per share. The company’s financial position showed improvement with increased total assets and net assets, alongside a higher capital adequacy ratio.

