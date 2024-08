Happy Creek Minerals (TSE:HPY) has released an update.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. is set to raise $500,000 through a non-brokered private placement of 10 million units, priced at $0.05 each, to fund exploration and for general corporate purposes. The units include one common share and a warrant, with each warrant enabling the purchase of an additional share at $0.075 within two years.

