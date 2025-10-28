Happy Creek Minerals Advances Tungsten Resource Expansion at Fox Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Happy Creek Minerals ( (TSE:HPY) ) has shared an announcement.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has completed the first tranche of its 2025 drilling program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia, achieving significant progress in expanding its tungsten resource. The drilling, which included 18 diamond core drill holes totaling 2,176 meters, focused on the Ridley Creek and BN zones, successfully intersecting calc silicate horizons containing tungsten mineralization. This expansion is crucial for the company’s operations as it confirms the continuity and potential for further resource growth, enhancing Happy Creek’s position in the tungsten market. The results are expected to have positive implications for stakeholders, as the project remains open for further exploration beneath Deception Mountain, indicating potential for additional mineralized horizons.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary focus is on tungsten, a critical mineral used in various industrial applications. The company is actively engaged in expanding its resource base at the Fox Tungsten Project located in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia.

