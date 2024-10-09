Happy Belly’s iQ Food Co. Debuts at Queen’s Cross

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group has recently celebrated the opening of a new iQ Food Co. location at Queen’s Cross Food Hall, enhancing its portfolio and marking its first licensing agreement in the franchising and licensing sector. The new venue, launched in partnership with Oliver & Bonacini, signifies a strategic move to expand the healthy eating brand iQ within key urban markets, catering to the demand for nutritious food options.

