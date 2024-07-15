Happy Belly Brings Healthy Eats to University District

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group’s Heal Wellness brand is expanding its presence with the opening of a new quick-serve restaurant in Calgary’s University District, targeting the university’s large student and alumni population. This strategic location aims to cater to the health-conscious and busy lifestyles of over 33,000 students and 203,000 alumni with convenient and nutritious offerings like smoothie bowls and smoothies.

