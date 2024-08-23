Haosen Fintech Reports Decreased Mid-Year Profits

Wealthy Way Group Ltd. (HK:3848) has released an update.

Haosen Fintech Group Limited has reported a decrease in profit for the first half of 2024, with earnings slipping to RMB 7,694,000 compared to RMB 20,336,000 in the same period last year. The overall comprehensive income also declined sharply to RMB 2,300,000 from RMB 20,595,000. This comes amidst a backdrop of increased allowances for expected credit losses and a slight drop in revenue.

