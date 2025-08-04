Haosen Fintech Group Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Wealthy Way Group Ltd. ( (HK:3848) ) is now available.

Haosen Fintech Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to discuss and approve the publication of its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, as well as to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Wealthy Way Group Ltd.

Haosen Fintech Group Limited operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on providing innovative financial solutions and services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 173,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.04B

