Hao Tian International Construction Secures Shareholder Approval for New Placing Agreement

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited ( (HK:1341) ) has shared an announcement.
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited announced that the Ordinary Resolution proposed at their Extraordinary General Meeting on March 18, 2025, was approved by shareholders. The resolution involves the approval of a Placing Agreement and the issuance of Placing Shares, which is expected to impact the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning positively.
More about Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on construction investment. It operates within the construction industry, offering services and products related to construction projects and investments.
YTD Price Performance: 3.80%
Average Trading Volume: 59,637,557
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$6.33B
