Hao Tian Group’s AGM Passes All Resolutions with Strong Support

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited has successfully passed all proposed Ordinary Resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 19th September 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, approval of audited financial statements, and reappointment of their independent auditors. Additionally, shareholders granted the board mandates to allot new shares and repurchase existing shares, all with a high approval rate.

