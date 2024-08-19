Hao Tian Gains Spot in Hang Seng Composite Index

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (HK:1341) has released an update.

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited is set to join the Hang Seng Composite Index, signifying a nod to their robust business performance and market value. This inclusion, starting September 9, 2024, is expected to attract more shareholders and enhance the company’s trading liquidity and overall investment reputation. The Board extends gratitude to its shareholders for their ongoing support and commits to further growth and value maximization.

