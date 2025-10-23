Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s New Drug Application for Lung Cancer Treatment Accepted

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited ( (HK:3692) ) has shared an update.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited announced that its New Drug Application for HS-10365 capsules, a RET inhibitor for treating RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This development marks a significant step in Hansoh’s drug development efforts, potentially enhancing its position in the oncology market and offering new treatment options for lung cancer patients.

More about Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on innovative drug development. The company operates in the healthcare industry, with a market focus on producing treatments for various medical conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 11,925,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$217.4B

