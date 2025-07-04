Hansen Technologies to Quote New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Hansen Technologies Limited ( (AU:HSN) ) is now available.

Hansen Technologies Limited announced the application for quotation of 212,583 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, indicating the company’s strategy to align employee interests with corporate goals and potentially enhance workforce motivation and retention.

More about Hansen Technologies Limited

Hansen Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, providing software and services primarily focused on billing, data management, and customer care solutions. The company serves various industries, including utilities, telecommunications, and pay-TV, with a strong emphasis on enhancing operational efficiencies and customer engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 435,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$992.5M

