Hansen Tech Director Increases Shareholding

Hansen Technologies Limited has disclosed a change in director David Trude’s interest pursuant to ASX listing rules. Trude increased his holdings in the company by 1,164 ordinary shares, which were acquired through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, resulting in a total of 104,965 shares owned after the transaction. The shares were valued at $5,191, indicating active director participation in the company’s growth strategies.

