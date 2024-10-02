Hansard Global Appoints New CFO

Hansard Global (GB:HSD) has released an update.

Hansard Global has announced the internal promotion of Ollie Byrne to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director, effective from October 1, 2024. Byrne, an accomplished actuary with over three decades in the life assurance industry, has been with the company since 1997 and has contributed significantly to various strategic and commercial initiatives. The CEO, Thomas Morfett, expresses confidence in Byrne’s extensive experience and deep knowledge of the company as instrumental to their future success.

