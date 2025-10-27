Hansa Biopharma’s Imlifidase Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Kidney Transplantation

Hansa Biopharma ((SE:HNSA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hansa Biopharma is conducting a study titled A Prospective, Post-authorisation Long-term Follow-up Trial of Patients Previously Treated With Imlifidase Prior to Kidney Transplantation, Including a Non-comparative Concurrent Reference Cohort. The study aims to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme, in patients who have undergone kidney transplantation. This research is significant as it could provide insights into the effectiveness of imlifidase in improving transplant outcomes.

The study involves the administration of imlifidase, which is designed to neutralize IgG-mediated activities, potentially enhancing the success rate of kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients. The intervention is compared against the best available treatment in a non-comparative concurrent reference cohort.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel intervention model and no masking. Its primary purpose is to gather long-term follow-up data on the use of imlifidase in kidney transplantation.

The study began on June 13, 2023, with an estimated completion date of February 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they provide a timeline for when investors can expect updates and potential results from the study.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Hansa Biopharma’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as positive results may enhance the company’s market position in the kidney transplantation sector. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in transplantation therapies could influence market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue