Hansa Biopharma Hosts Event on Imlifidase Phase 3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hansa Biopharma AB ( (SE:HNSA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hansa Biopharma AB announced a virtual event featuring renowned transplant surgeons to discuss the clinical relevance of the US Phase 3 ConfIdeS study results on Imlifidase, a treatment for highly sensitized kidney transplant patients. This event underscores Hansa’s commitment to advancing transplantation medicine and highlights the potential impact of Imlifidase on improving transplant accessibility and outcomes for patients with limited donor options.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HNSA) stock is a Hold with a SEK32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hansa Biopharma AB stock, see the SE:HNSA Stock Forecast page.

More about Hansa Biopharma AB

Hansa Biopharma AB is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for rare immunological conditions, particularly in the field of transplantation. Their primary product, Imlifidase, is used for desensitization in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

Average Trading Volume: 630,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK3.33B

For a thorough assessment of HNSA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue