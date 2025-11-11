Hannover Rueck SE Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Hannover Rueck SE (ADR) ( (HVRRY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hannover Rueck SE (ADR) presented to its investors.

Hannover Rueck SE (ADR) is a leading global reinsurance company, operating primarily in the property and casualty, as well as life and health reinsurance sectors, known for its robust risk management and strategic growth initiatives.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Hannover Rueck SE reported stable reinsurance revenue and a notable increase in net income, driven by favorable business performance and strategic financial maneuvers.

Key financial highlights include a 7.7% increase in group net income to EUR 1,964.8 million and a 2.1% rise in operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 2,500.2 million. The reinsurance service result (net) saw a 12.1% increase, while the company maintained a strong solvency ratio of 258.6%. Despite a decrease in investment income by 6.9% due to active loss realization, the return on investment remained at 2.8%.

The company anticipates continued growth, raising its full-year net income forecast to around EUR 2.6 billion, with expectations of more than 7% growth in property and casualty reinsurance revenue, and a target return on investments revised to around 2.9%.

Looking forward, Hannover Rueck SE remains optimistic about its financial performance, supported by its strategic underwriting and investment approaches, while aiming for a group net income of at least EUR 2.7 billion for the 2026 financial year.

