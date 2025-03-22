Hannover Re Surpasses Earnings Targets with Strong 2024 Performance

Hannover Rueck SE (ADR) ((HVRRY)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Hannover Re’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health and resilience, with the company showcasing significant achievements in net income, equity growth, and investment returns for 2024. Despite challenges in the life and health segment and currency impacts, the overall sentiment was positive, underscoring Hannover Re’s strong balance sheet and financial performance.

Strong Financial Performance

Hannover Re reported a Group net income slightly above EUR 2.3 billion, surpassing its initial target of approximately EUR 2.1 billion. This robust performance was bolstered by favorable investment income and a higher-than-expected reinsurance service result, indicating solid operational strength across all areas.

Dividend Increase

The company proposed a significant increase in the ordinary dividend to EUR 7 per share, supplemented by a special dividend of EUR 2. This brings the total dividend to EUR 9 per share, marking a 25% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting the company’s strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

P&C Reinsurance Growth

In the Property & Casualty segment, Hannover Re achieved a currency-adjusted growth rate in reinsurance revenue of 11%, with a combined ratio of 86.6%. This reflects strong underlying profitability, with large losses coming in EUR 200 million below budget, allowing for cautious reserve strengthening.

Strong Return on Equity

The company achieved a return on equity of 21.2%, highlighting its strong earnings power. With a solvency ratio of about 261%, Hannover Re demonstrates very healthy capitalization, reinforcing investor confidence.

Increased Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity saw a 16.5% increase, driven by Group net income and positive impacts from interest rates and currency movements, further solidifying the company’s financial foundation.

Investment Return

Hannover Re’s return on investments was 3.2%, exceeding the target of 2.8%. This was driven by higher interest rates and strong operating cash flow, showcasing effective investment strategies.

Challenges in Life and Health

The life and health reinsurance revenue remained stable year-on-year, but challenges were noted in the U.S. mortality business due to accelerated runoff and regulatory changes affecting financial solutions in China.

Currency Impact on Financials

The company faced a negative currency result due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter, resulting in a EUR 143 million swing, impacting financial outcomes.

Adverse Development in Claims Triangles

Hannover Re reported a EUR 95 million adverse development in nominal reserve runoff across all years, with negative impacts from Italy hail events and provisions for the Russia-Ukraine loss complex.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Hannover Re aims for a Group net income of around EUR 2.4 billion for 2025, maintaining confidence despite ongoing challenges. The company plans to continue leveraging favorable investment income and reinsurance service results to drive growth.

