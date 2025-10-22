Hankyu Hanshin REIT Secures Debt Financing for Loan Repayment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. ( (JP:8977) ) has issued an announcement.

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. has announced a debt financing decision to secure funds for repaying a maturing loan of 1,000 million yen. This strategic move involves a long-term borrowing arrangement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, featuring a variable interest rate and a maturity date set for October 31, 2030. The financing ensures the company’s financial stability by maintaining its current level of interest-bearing liabilities, thus supporting its ongoing operations and commitments to stakeholders.

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. The company is involved in acquiring, managing, and leasing properties, primarily in urban areas, to generate income for its investors.

