Hankyu Hanshin REIT Acquires Kansai Region Retail Property

An update from Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. ( (JP:8977) ) is now available.

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. announced its decision to acquire the Sugi Pharmacy Daito Goryo Store site, a retail property in the Kansai Region, for 1.1 billion yen. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to ensure stable growth and enhance distribution by focusing on community-based retail facilities expected to generate stable cash flows. The acquisition is funded by cash on hand, and the property is expected to improve the stability of HHR’s portfolio. The tenant, Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd., operates a large chain of pharmacy-integrated drugstores, contributing to the health and well-being of local communities.

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on the acquisition and management of real estate properties. The company primarily invests in retail facilities, with a significant focus on the Kansai Region in Japan. Its asset management is handled by Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

