Hanhua Financial Announces New Independent Director Amid Trading Suspension

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3903) ) just unveiled an update.

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed appointment of Mr. Wu Qing as an independent non-executive director, confirming his compliance with the independence criteria set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Despite this development, trading in the company’s shares remains suspended since March 2025, pending further notice.

More about Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing financial products and services.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$772.8M

