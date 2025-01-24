Hangzhou Tigermed Projects Financial Decline for 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3347) ) has shared an update.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. has announced an anticipated decline in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, with an expected decrease in operating revenue and net profit compared to the previous year. The company attributes these declines to significant changes in investment income and fair value adjustments of non-current financial assets, including equity investments in non-listed companies and pharmaceutical funds, amidst industry trends and project risks.

More about Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in China, engaging in consulting services within the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The company focuses on providing clinical trial solutions, assisting healthcare industries with research and development processes.

YTD Price Performance: -9.84%

Average Trading Volume: 571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.63B

For an in-depth examination of 3347 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.