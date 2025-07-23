Hangzhou SF Intra-city Approves Key Changes in EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9699) ) has shared an announcement.

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. held its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) via telecommunication on July 23, 2025. The meeting included the approval of revised annual caps for the intra-city on-demand delivery service cooperation framework agreement with SF Holding, amounting to RMB12,845.0 million and RMB20,551.0 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Additionally, the EGM resulted in the removal of Mr. Han Liu as a non-executive director and the election of Mr. Lei Yanqun to the same position. These decisions reflect strategic adjustments in the company’s governance and operational framework, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. operates within the logistics and delivery industry, focusing on intra-city on-demand delivery services. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is a joint stock company with limited liability.

Average Trading Volume: 8,737,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.16B

