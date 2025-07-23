Hangzhou SF Intra-city Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9699) ) has issued an update.

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9699) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:9699 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on intra-city logistics and delivery services.

Average Trading Volume: 8,737,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.16B

Find detailed analytics on 9699 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue