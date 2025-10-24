Hang Yick Holdings Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1894) ) has provided an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Huang Xinwen as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Mr. Huang has confirmed his independence according to the Listing Rules, with no financial or other interests in the company or its subsidiaries, ensuring compliance and strengthening the company’s governance structure.

More about Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with a focus on providing services and products in its industry sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1894.

Average Trading Volume: 3,898,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$27.63M

