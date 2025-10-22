Hang Yick Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1894) ) has shared an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles and functions of each member. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members serving on the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1894. The company operates within the construction industry, focusing on providing construction services and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,449,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$27.63M

Learn more about 1894 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue