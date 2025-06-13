Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. Announces New Board Appointments

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3626) ) has provided an announcement.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited has announced the appointment of three new independent non-executive directors: Mr. Ye Changqing, Ms. Pickett Heidi Verrill, and Mr. Huang Walter. These appointments, effective from June 13, 2025, include roles in various board committees such as audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. The new directors bring extensive experience in accounting, financial advisory, investment, business strategy, and blockchain technologies, potentially strengthening the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,028,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.12B

