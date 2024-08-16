Hang Pin Living Technology Announces Auditor Change

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited (HK:1682) has released an update.

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited has announced the retirement of its current auditor, Elite Partners CPA Limited, which will take effect after the annual general meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2024. The company plans to appoint Peng Sheng CPA Limited as the new auditor, pending shareholder approval at the AGM. The Audit Committee has recommended Peng Sheng based on their qualifications and alignment with the company’s interests.

