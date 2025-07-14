Handelsbanken to Release Interim Financial Report for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Svenska Handelsbanken AB ( ($SE:SHB.A) ) is now available.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB is set to release its interim financial report for the first half of 2025 on July 16. The report will be presented by CEO Michael Green, followed by a Q&A session with key executives. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the bank’s financial performance and strategic direction for the year.

More about Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Svenska Handelsbanken AB is a prominent financial institution based in Sweden, operating in the banking industry. The company offers a range of financial services including personal and corporate banking, investment banking, and asset management, with a strong focus on maintaining customer satisfaction and financial stability.

YTD Price Performance: 23.54%

Average Trading Volume: 4,731,055

Current Market Cap: SEK250.2B

