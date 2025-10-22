Handelsbanken Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amidst Industry Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB ( ($SE:SHB.A) ) has issued an announcement.

Handelsbanken reported an 8% increase in operating profit for Q3 2025, with improved return on equity and earnings per share. Despite a decrease in total income for the first nine months compared to the previous year, the bank maintained strong credit quality and high customer satisfaction, contributing to its recognition as one of the world’s safest commercial banks. The common equity tier 1 ratio exceeded regulatory requirements, indicating financial strength and stability.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:SHB.A) stock is a Hold with a SEK122.00 price target.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking services including asset management and lending. The company is recognized for its decentralized, local, and customer-centric business model, which has earned it accolades such as ‘Business Bank of the Year’ and ‘Sweden’s Small Enterprise Bank’.

Average Trading Volume: 3,609,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK248.9B

