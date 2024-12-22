Hancock & Gore Director Increases Shareholding Through Dividend Plan

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.

Hancock & Gore Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Kevin Eley acquired 122,574 fully paid ordinary shares under the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, increasing his total shareholding to 4,449,814 shares. This acquisition was valued at $36,772 and reflects the director’s growing investment in the company. Such changes are crucial for investors tracking insider activities as they could indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

