Hancock & Gore Director Boosts Shareholding

Hancock & Gore Ltd has announced that Director Alexander Beard has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 5,000,000 ordinary shares at $0.30 each, totaling $1.5 million. This transaction, which took place via a placement, has raised Beard’s total holdings in the company to 27,453,830 shares through the AD & MP Beard Superannuation Fund. No shares were disposed of in the process.

