Han Vision Holdings Acquires Majority Stake in Raffles Interior

Raffles Interior Ltd. ( (HK:1376) ) has provided an update.

Raffles Interior Limited announced a significant change in its ownership structure with Han Vision Holdings Limited acquiring 51% of its issued share capital. This acquisition triggers mandatory unconditional cash offers for the remaining shares and outstanding convertible notes, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

More about Raffles Interior Ltd.

Raffles Interior Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the interior design and decoration industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing comprehensive interior solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,189,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$116M

