Hammond Power Solutions Hikes Dividend

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.275 per share, payable to shareholders on record as of June 18, 2024, with the dividend being designated as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian tax purposes. The company, known for its range of dry-type transformers and power quality products, underlines that future dividends are subject to Board approval and cautions investors about the forward-looking nature of statements regarding future performance.

