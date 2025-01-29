Hammerson to Announce 2024 Full-Year Financial Results on February 26

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) has provided an update.

Hammerson plc announced that it will release its full-year financial results for 2024 on February 26, 2025. The announcement includes a consensus forecast for the company’s adjusted earnings and EPS for the year, compiled from multiple financial analysts. This announcement emphasizes Hammerson’s transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, providing insights into its anticipated financial performance, which could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics.

Hammerson plc is a prominent Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focusing on investing in and managing prime retail destinations across Europe. The company is known for its involvement in premium shopping centers, retail parks, and outlet villages, primarily targeting urban consumers in high-traffic locations.

YTD Price Performance: 1.65%

Average Trading Volume: 1,053,509

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.39B

