Hammerson Releases 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Hammerson plc has released its 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements, along with the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Form of Proxy for South Africa. These documents are now available to shareholders through various platforms, including the company’s website and the UK National Storage Mechanism. The AGM is scheduled for 15 May 2025 in London, with voting procedures outlined for shareholders. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and provides avenues for submitting questions ahead of the AGM. This release is part of Hammerson’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, ensuring stakeholders are well-informed about the company’s financial health and governance practices.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, management, and development of retail properties in major cities across the UK, Ireland, and France. The company is known for its shopping centers and retail parks, catering to a wide range of consumers and retailers.

