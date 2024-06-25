Hammerson plc to Unveil Mid-Year Financials

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc, a prominent real estate investment trust, has announced it will release its half-year financial results for 2024 on July 25th. Investors and analysts can look forward to detailed results and an accompanying presentation available on the company’s website. This eagerly awaited announcement is expected to provide valuable insights into Hammerson’s performance in the first half of the year.

