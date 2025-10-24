Hammerson plc Director Engages in Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) has issued an update.

Hammerson plc announced a transaction involving the purchase of its ordinary shares by Adam Metz, a Non-Executive Director, through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s adherence to the UK Market Abuse Regulation and was also reported on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin. The purchase involves 2,588 shares at a price of £2.978564 per share, totaling £7,708.52.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HMSO) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. stock, see the GB:HMSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HMSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HMSO is a Neutral.

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. has a moderate overall stock score, primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis shows some positive momentum, which could support future price increases. Valuation presents a mixed picture with a high P/E ratio but an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HMSO stock, click here.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in and managing prime retail properties in the UK and Europe. The company is known for its portfolio of high-quality shopping centers, retail parks, and outlets, catering to a wide range of consumers and retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 811,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.61B

Find detailed analytics on HMSO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue