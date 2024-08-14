Hammerson plc Announces Interim 2024 Dividend

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has declared an interim dividend of 0.756 pence per share for the period ending 31 December 2024, with a 20% UK withholding tax applicable. Shareholders not opting for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan will receive their dividends in cash with an exchange rate set at ZAR 23.2740 to GBP 1 for South African shareholders. The payment date is set for 30 September 2024, and South African shareholders are entitled to claim back a 5% tax difference from HMRC due to the double tax agreement between the UK and South Africa.

